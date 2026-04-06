Amit Shah hoists BJP flag in Thiruvananthapuram on party's 47th Foundation Day

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday hoisted the party flag at the BJP Kerala State Committee office here to mark the party's 47th Foundation Day.

The programme, held at Mararji Bhavan, was attended by party workers and leaders.

Shah, who is on a visit to the state as part of the election campaign, arrived in the capital on Sunday. He addressed a public meeting in the Kattakkada constituency.

He is scheduled to hold a roadshow later in the day in the Harippad constituency in Alappuzha.

Elections to 140 Assembly seats in Kerala will be held on April 9.