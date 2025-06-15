Amit Shah hands over job letters to newly-recruited UP Police constables

LUCKNOW: Union Home minister Amit Shah today distributed appointment letters to over 60,244 newly appointed civil police constables of the Uttar Pradesh Police in a pompous ceremony in Lucknow.

Speaking to the crowd, Amit Shah welcomed the hiring exercise as a historic move in building India’s biggest police force and appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government for carrying out the exercise totally transparently and on a merit basis. He was categorical that of 48 lakh candidates who applied, more than 60,000 young people have been chosen without bribes, political recommendations, caste considerations, or corruption playing any role.

Among the shortlisted candidates, over 12,000 are female. Shah observed their confidence and enthusiasm to be visible and credited it to the reservation policy for women being implemented with total dedication in Uttar Pradesh under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Shah appreciated the improvement in the law and order scenario in the state since 2017, attributing Yogi Adityanath’s leadership for turning around a year of decline and rejuvenating the police. He said that the Uttar Pradesh Police, now a 4-lakh-strong force, need to instil fear among criminals and be perceived as protectors by the poor, Dalits, backward classes, and tribals.

He also emphasised the contribution of technology towards rendering the recruitment and policing system more transparent and efficient. With technology such as cameras, control rooms, command centres, and more than 150 mobile forensic units, Shah stated that the state is better placed now to dispense justice quickly and efficaciously. The newly inducted constables, he appealed, must carry forward the motto of “security, service, and sensitivity”.

In a wider national context, Shah enumerated the Modi government’s dedication to making law and justice robust with the enactment of the ‘Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’, ‘Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita’, and ‘Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam’. He stated these reforms are intended to provide for the dispensation of justice within three years from FIR to the verdict in the Supreme Court, supported by integrated digital infrastructure such as NAFIS, CCTNS, ICJS, and forensic science grids.

Shah highlighted that Uttar Pradesh, which was known for regular riots, is now riot-free, crediting the shift to good governance and dedication towards justice. He urged the new inductees to keep this positive trend going.

He also pointed out India’s space milestones, especially the record lunar landing at Shivshakti Point, and attempts to restore cultural heritage through projects like the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, and the restoration of the Somnath Temple.