Amit Shah flags off ‘Tiranga Yatra’, calls for youth to lead India’s dev

Ahmedabad: Two days ahead of Independence Day, Union Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flagged off the BJP’s ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ahmedabad and called upon youth to come forward and strive to make India a developed nation by 2047.



The ‘Tiranga Yatra’ is a way to energise youth and commit themselves to nation building, asserted the senior BJP leader while addressing a gathering before flagging off the yatra in Gujarat’s commercial hub.

“The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years ago has become not just an expression of patriotism, but also a symbol of our pledge to make India a great and developed nation by 2047,” Shah emphasised.

“When the country under PM Modi’s leadership is committed to become a developed nation, citizens, especially youth, need to come forward and work with the aim of making the country No. 1 in the field they are working in,” he underlined. Shah said as the country enters the 78th year of independence on August 15, not a single house, building, office or vehicle should be left without tiranga (tricolour) fluttering over them.

The Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar maintained the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ and the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has been launched in Ahmedabad with the aim to instil the feeling of patriotism among the people of Gujarat. The yatra covered a distance of around 5km from Kesari Nandan Chowk in Ahmedabad’s Odhav locality till Khodiyar Temple in the Nikol area.

Shah said Modi launched ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in 2021 with three goals in mind -- to remind every citizen, especially youth, about the history of freedom struggle, to create awareness on India’s achievements in the last 75 years, and to connect 130 crore people with its development journey so as to make the country number 1 in every sphere in the next 25 years.

“Many such events will be organised in the next 25 years to achieve the concept presented before 130 crore people of the country by PM Modi that when India completes 100 years of independence on August 15, 2047, it should become a developed and great nation and lead the world in every sphere,”

Shah emphasised.