Amit Shah flags off ‘Run for Unity’

NEW DELHI: Union Home minister Amit Shah flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ in New Delhi today to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas – 2025, commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

On the occasion, Amit Shah also administered the Unity Pledge to participants, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to unity, integrity, and internal security. The event was attended by Union ministers Manohar Lal and Mansukh Mandaviya, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and several other dignitaries.

In his address, Amit Shah said, ‘Today’s India stands on the foundation laid by Sardar Patel’s vision and determination.’

He recalled how Mahatma Gandhi conferred the title of “Sardar” on Vallabhbhai Patel after the historic Bardoli Satyagraha of 1928, which became a turning point in India’s freedom movement.

Highlighting Sardar Patel’s monumental role in integrating more than 562 princely states after Independence, Shah said Patel’s statesmanship and unbroken will forged the united India we know today. He added that while Patel’s mission remained incomplete due to Article 370, it is now fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through its abrogation, thus completing national integration.

The Home minister also recalled Patel’s vital contribution towards the integration of Lakshadweep into India and said that while the nation was rejoicing over Independence, Sardar Patel was ensuring the country’s maritime boundaries by sending the Navy to hoist the national flag on the islands.

Amit Shah mentioned that though Sardar Patel had made unparalleled contributions, his work and contributions were not recognised for decades.

He said that as many as 41 years after Independence, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna.

He told the audience that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, a befitting tribute was finally paid in the form of the Statue of Unity in Kevadia – a 182-metre-tall monument that has now emerged as one of India’s most visited tourist destinations, with more than 2.5 crore visitors.

He announced that the Ministry of Home Affairs will now organise the Unity Parade every year in Kevadia with the same grandeur to honour Sardar Patel’s legacy.