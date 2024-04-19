Amit Shah files nomination from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat

Gandhinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday submitted his nomination papers for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat from where he is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and said the general election is all about giving a third term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Shah was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel when he submitted the nomination papers to Gandhinagar collector and district election officer M K Dave in the state capital at exactly 12.39 pm, considered as ‘Vijay Muhurat’.

Talking to reporters, Shah said this general election is all about giving a third term to PM Modi so that he can make India a developed country by 2047.

The Union minister said Modi’s third term will be crucial because his first two terms went into correcting the mistakes made by the previous Congress-led UPA government.

“This election is all about making Narendra Modi our PM for the third time. Modiji has resolved to turn India into a developed country by 2047 and number one in all sectors. The next five years are crucial if we want to achieve that because the last 10 years went into filling pits (gadde) made by the previous UPA government,” Shah said.

The next five years would be used to create a strong foundation for ‘Viksit Bharat’, he said.