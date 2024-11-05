Amit Shah chairs ‘Kendriya Hindi Samiti’ meet to promote Hindi, Indian languages

NEW DELHI: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah presided over the 32nd ‘Kendriya Hindi Samiti’ meeting in New Delhi that discussed preserving, promoting, and further use of Hindi throughout India.

It is this high-level committee, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responsible for laying policies for advancing Hindi as a national link language and the development of Indian languages.

Amit Shah, in his speech, emphasised the fact that Prime Minister Modi is a supporter of Indian languages. Many initiatives have been taken in the last decade to preserve and promote native languages, and the period 2014-2024 is thus revolutionary.

Shah further stated that the Modi government has recently conferred classical language status on five more Indian languages, which makes the country’s cultural heritage even stronger. With 11 classical languages, India leads the world in linguistic diversity.

Amit Shah has also admired Modi’s efforts in terms of projecting Hindi’s relevance on international platforms by conducting discussions on all the discussions made at the international forum. Amit Shah said the functioning of engineering, medical, and other courses of study in the mother tongue has easily generated an encouraging situation towards the development of language.

“That will enable young friends to understand their capabilities by reading the subjects in the language that they have chosen.” They will learn, ponder, and act as they think while studying subjects in their mother tongue.”

Among three of them, the most recently adopted efforts to bolster Hindi involve the work of compilation on the most comprehensive in the world’s dictionary named as ‘Hindi Shabdsindhu’.