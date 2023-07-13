Amit Shah calls for global cooperation to address cyber threats at G20 Conference

: In the inaugural session of the G20 Conference on Crime and Security on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the urgent need for global cooperation to tackle the emerging challenges posed by Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Metaverse.

The conference, held under India’s G20 presidency, marks a significant step in addressing cyber threats in an interconnected world.

The conference, titled “Crime and Security in the Age of NFTs, Artificial Intelligence, and Metaverse,” aims to foster international collaboration and find effective solutions to combat cyber threats. Shah acknowledged the positive impact of technology in connecting people and nations, but also highlighted the rise of anti-social elements and global forces that exploit technology for economic and social harm. He stressed the importance of coordinated global action to ensure a safer digital environment for all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of cyber security as a matter of national and global security was reaffirmed by the home minister.

He highlighted India’s leading role in adopting emerging technologies, with a current online population of 840 million Indians and an additional 400 million expected to join the digital world by 2025.

The minister mentioned significant progress in digital payments, with India accounting for 46 per cent of global digital transactions.

While acknowledging the growing cyber threats, Shah referred to Interpol’s Global Trend Summary Report for 2022, which identified ransomware, phishing, online scams, child sexual abuse, and hacking as serious concerns.

The conference aimed to address these challenges and develop an international cooperation framework for cyber security.

The minister also stressed the importance of cyber security as a matter of national security and emphasized the need for intelligence and information sharing networks to combat cybercrime effectively.

He called for increased focus on cyber security within the G20 forum to enhance the security and integrity of critical information infrastructure and digital public platforms.

Key areas of discussion at the conference included internet governance, security of digital public infrastructure, legal and regulatory issues related to digital ownership, responsible use of AI, and an international cooperation framework for the Dark Net.

The conference garnered strong international support, with participation from G20 members, nine guest countries, INTERPOL, UNODC, and international speakers. Shah underscored the need for a collective strategy to address evolving security challenges, such as terrorists’ use of virtual assets and the potential risks associated with the Metaverse, including deep-fakes and identity theft.

Recognizing the economic and geopolitical implications of cyber security, India’s home minister called for a uniform approach to laws against digital crimes, global cooperation in harmonizing cyber security benchmarks and regulations, and increased coordination among cyber agencies worldwide.

He highlighted the Indian government’s efforts in strengthening cyber security, including the establishment of the Indian Cyber-Crime Coordination Center (I4C) and the implementation of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) in all police stations. In conclusion, Shah emphasized the need for international collaboration, an integrated approach to cyber security policies, and the responsible use of AI and emerging technologies.