Amit Shah awards ‘President’s Colour’ to Chhattisgarh Police

RAIPUR: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah awarded the coveted ‘President’s Colour’ to the Chhattisgarh Police in Raipur on the first day of his visit to the state. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, and other dignitaries.

Shah, in his address, said: “The President’s Colour is a badge of gigantic pride and recognition that marks excellence, courage, and commitment. This is a proud day for the Chhattisgarh Police. They have achieved this distinction in 25 years since their establishment, which also happens to be the silver jubilee of the force.”

He commended the police for their unrelenting efforts at upholding law and order, checking Naxalism, moving forward the campaign for a drug-free India, and raising public safety in the state.

Shah highlighted that the honour comes on the death anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose leadership unified the nation. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling Patel’s vision by abrogating Article 370 and integrating Kashmir fully into India. Shah acknowledged the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the creation of Chhattisgarh and expressed confidence that under Modi’s leadership, the state would be free of Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

He indicated that there had been noticeable developments regarding the fight against Naxalism: 287 Naxalites neutralised in the past year; 1,000 arrested, and 837 facilitated surrender.

Among the neutralised were 14 high-ranking leaders. For the first time in four decades, the death toll from Naxal violence has reduced to below 100. Compared to

the previous decade, casualties of security personnel have come down by 73 percent while civilian deaths have reduced by 70 percent.