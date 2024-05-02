Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi for missing out Ram Mandir function in Ayodhya

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi during an election rally, accusing him of initiating his party’s campaign with the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which Shah predicted would culminate in a ‘Congress Dhoondho Yatra,’ suggesting an electoral defeat for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Addressing the rally in Bareilly, Shah alleged that Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, abstained from attending the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, fearing a backlash from their voter base.

“The ‘shehzade’ (prince) of ‘ghamandia’ INDI Alliance commenced his campaign with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but come June 4 (counting day), it will conclude with a ‘Congress Dhoondho Yatra’,” Shah asserted.

He further stated, “In the initial phases, Congress is lagging behind, while Narendra Modi has surged ahead, nearing the ‘400 race’ milestone.”

Shah emphasised the importance of the election in combating terrorism and Naxalism and propelling India to become the world’s third-largest economy.

Critiquing the Samajwadi Party, a partner in the INDIA bloc, Shah criticised its dynastic politics, highlighting that its president, Akhilesh Yadav, has fielded five family members as candidates in the current election.

He remarked, “Instead of prioritising young Yadav aspirants, Akhilesh has favored family members, perpetuating dynastic politics.” Shah credited the BJP for expediting the construction of the Ram Temple, a task that Congress allegedly stalled for 70 years.