Naxalism eradication in March 2026 to be one of most significant moments since Independence: Shah

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the country getting rid of the Naxalism menace in March 2026 will be one of the most significant moments since Independence.

He said when the saga of victory over Naxalism will be written, the hard work, sacrifice, and dedication of the security personnel will be etched in golden letters.

Shah interacted with security forces' commanders and personnel involved in major anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh in Nava Raipur on the last day of his two-day visit to the state. His scheduled visit to Narayanpur was, however, cancelled due to inclement weather.

Security personnel involved in the anti-naxal operations wherein CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju (70) was killed last month were also present.

The programme, titled 'Sankalp - Interaction with Force Commanders and Commandos, was attended by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio.

Addressing the security personnel, Shah said when India becomes free from Naxalism in March 2026 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it will be one of the most significant moments since Independence, an official statement said.

Shah said the immense courage, patience and commitment displayed by Indian security forces in dismantling hideouts of Maoists has astonished their counterparts across the world.

"I know that what our jawans set out to achieve, they always accomplish. It is the trust in our security forces inspired by which I keep reiterating that we will eradicate Naxalism before March 31, 2026," he added.

Shah said Naxalism has been a major catastrophe for poor tribal regions, leading to the deaths of nearly 40,000 people over the last 35 years, while many more have been left disabled.

He said Naxal violence deprived the poor tribal population of basic necessities such as food, electricity, education, housing, toilets, and clean drinking water- let alone any possibility of industrial development.

He said Naxalism was the root cause behind entire regions being forced to live in conditions akin to slavery for decades.

"When a child picks up a pencil instead of a gun and begins writing, it doesn't just change the future of that child, but of the entire nation. That moment is near," he said.

The Union Home Minister praised the Central Armed Police Forces, the CoBRA teams, Chhattisgarh Police, and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) for their courage, valour, sacrifice, and dedication.

"I have full faith that it is the bravery and tireless efforts of our security forces that make the battle against Naxalism a success."

Shah said Naxalism is being eliminated from various regions and hailed the Chhattisgarh government for ensuring the delivery of food, healthcare, education, electricity, housing, sanitation, and clean drinking water, which is connecting people with the mainstream of development.

He released the book 'Leor Oyna' based on the lives of victims of Naxal violence, the release said.

The book will help in understanding the pain of those innocent and unarmed people who fell prey to the ruthless violence inflicted by Naxalites. It will also open the eyes of those who show sympathy towards Naxalites in the name of human rights and will be instrumental in exposing them, it said.

Shah was scheduled to visit a camp of security forces in Narayanpur in the Bastar region and meet personnel and local people, but the trip was cancelled due to continuous rainfall in the district, Sai stated.

On the first day of his visit to Chhattisgarh, Shah on Sunday chaired two key security related meetings on Naxalism.

In a stern message, Shah had asserted operations against Naxalites will continue unabated during the monsoon and asked Maoists to lay down arms and join the journey of development.

Since January 2024, more than 400 Maoists have been gunned down by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh, the most notable being the killing of their top leader Basavaraju in Bastar on May 21.