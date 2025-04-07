Amit Shah arrives in Jammu on three-day tour of J&K

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached here Sunday evening to commence his three-day tour of Jammu and Kashmir, his first after the formation of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government in the Union Territory in October last year.

Shah was received at the technical airport by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and some senior BJP leaders, officials said, adding the home minister will visit a forward post along the India-Pakistan border and review the security situation and development initiatives during his tour.

He is scheduled to visit the BJP headquarters at Trikuta Nagar Sunday night to attend a meeting of party MLAs.

The visit of Shah to the BJP headquarters coincided with the party’s foundation day which was celebrated by BJP workers at the headquarters with great fervour earlier during the day.