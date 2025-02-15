Amit Shah addresses closing ceremony of 38th National Games

HALDWANI, UTTARAKHAND: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah attended the closing ceremony of the 38th National Games in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, as the Chief Guest.

In his address, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unwavering commitment to sports development, calling him "Khel Mitra" (Friend of Sports).

He also stated that India is ready to host the 2036 Olympic Games, marking the nation's increasing presence in international sports.

The ceremony was graced by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, and Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta, among other dignitaries.

Amit Shah appreciated Uttarakhand's remarkable emergence in sports infrastructure, claiming that with the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state improved from 21st to 7th rank in India in the provision of sports facilities.

He praised the state's sports persons for their excellent performance in the National Games, terming them the real champions of "Dev Bhoomi" that has now turned into "Khel Bhoomi."

He praised the successful conduct of the 38th National Games, noting that 16,000 sportspersons participated in 435 events. National records were established in weightlifting, shooting, and athletics, and hopes were raised for future international success.