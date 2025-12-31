Amit Shah accuses Trinamool Congress of abetting infiltration

Kolkata: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Trinamool Congress of abetting infiltration from Bangladesh for electoral gains, corruption and failing to ensure women’s safety, as he set the tone for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Shah alleged that the ruling party had “dangerously altered” the state’s demography and allowed Bengal to become a safe haven for infiltrators.

With polls to the 294-member Assembly less than six months away, Shah said the BJP would work to restore Bengal’s pride, culture and development if voted to power. He asserted that after April 15, 2026, a BJP govt under Prime Minister Narendra Modi would begin reviving the state’s glory. Shah, who arrived in Kolkata on a three-day visit, said the months ahead were crucial for assessing organisational preparedness and public mood.

Referring to 15 years of TMC rule, Shah alleged that Bengal has witnessed fear, corruption and misgovernance, with infiltration creating anxiety and insecurity among people. He said stopping infiltration and deporting illegal entrants would be a key poll plank of the BJP. Shah announced plans for a strong national security grid along the border to prevent illegal crossings.

The Union Home minister blamed the TMC government for not providing land needed to complete fencing along the India-Bangladesh border, saying this had obstructed efforts to curb infiltration. He questioned why the problem was more pronounced in Bengal than in BJP-ruled states such as Assam and Tripura, alleging that infiltration continued under the TMC’s patronage to strengthen its vote bank and alter demography.

Highlighting the BJP’s electoral growth in the state, Shah said the party’s Lok Sabha strength increased from two seats in 2014 to 18 in 2019, while its Assembly tally rose to 77 in 2021. He expressed confidence that the BJP would form a government in Bengal in 2026.

Shah also alleged widespread corruption under the TMC, claiming that Bengal’s economy had suffered, with more than 7,000 industries leaving the state due to extortion and a “syndicate raj.” He said the state’s per capita income had fallen significantly below the national average.