Amit Mitra criticises Centre for blocking funds for Bengal

KOLKATA: Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the centre of putting federalism in jeopardy by not releasing rightful dues to the states including Bengal.



“The pending MGNREGS funds owed to Bengal by the Union government stood at Rs 6,907 crore as of September 29, 2023, which is affecting rural employment opportunities for 2.5 crore job card holders in Bengal,” Mitra said.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Rural Development had stopped release of funds from December 24, 2021 but cited Section 27 for blocking funds three months later, on March 9, 2022.

In the interim, Rs 1,500 crore had become the due amount for Bengal. “It is the worst kind of anti-federalist behavior by ceasing disbursal of funds in violation of the law,” he added.

He further noted that the Union government should be liable to pay interest on the withheld amount which is estimated to be around Rs 200 crore for Bengal. When queried about the possibility of Bengal seeking legal action, Mitra responded that several NGOs had already approached the court. “NGOs have already gone to courts in public interest. We have to see what outcome emerges,” he said.

Referring to the October 5 raids conducted by central agencies at the residences of MPs and ministers of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and West Bengal (at residence of Food and Supplies minister Rathin Ghosh) on the same day, Mitra said that the raid is aimed at destabilizing the food security system in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Mitra also criticised Centre’s alleged attack on NGOs. “In the last ten years, registration of 20600 NGOs was cancelled, and 6000 of these cancellations were recent, alleging irregularities and receipt of foreign finds. However, several NGOs, known to be affiliated to the Sangh Parivar and receiving foreign funds, particularly from America, were not questioned,” he maintained adding that 86 civil servants, including former IPS and IFS officers, have written to the Centre on the “negative approach” over the renewal of FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) licenses of NGOs.