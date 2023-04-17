Amid V-C row, a look at what Bengal varsity law stipulates

new delhi: The factual position about the Rule [under Section 17 of the West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulation) Act, 2017], as notified vide No. 404-L/OM-143L/2019 dated December 9, 2019 which stipulates that V-Cs can contact the Chancellor only through the Secretary, Higher Education Department, is given below:



Rule 8: Mode of Communication by the Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor with the state government: All communications prepared to be made to the Chancellor by the Vice Chancellor, of a State-aided University, shall be addressed to the Secretary of the Department. Every communication proposed to be made by the chancellor to any state-aided university shall be routed through the department. The Supreme Court in its judgment in Civil Appeal No. 6706 of 2022 State of West Bengal Vs. Anindya Sundar Das & Ors. And with Civil Appeal No 6707 of 2022 dated 11 October, 2022 and the Calcutta High Court in its judgment in WPA (P) 170 of 2022 with CAN 1 of 2022 in Anupam Bera-Vs-The State of West Bengal &Ors dated 14.03.2023 has made it clear that UGC regulations are applicable for all universities in the country.Any State Act which runs contrary to this is invalid and void. Page 8, Point No: 15 mentioned in the Supreme Court Judgement states: “Section 7(1) stipulates that the Governor shall by virtue of his office be the Chancellor of the University and shall be the head of the University and the President of the Senate.”