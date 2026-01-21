Amid SIR row, CEC emphasises on ‘pure’ voters’ list

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of opposition parties questioning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday asserted that a “pure” voters’ list is the key to strengthening democracy.

Addressing the inaugural session of an international conference of election management bodies here, he also highlighted that not one complaint was filed challenging inclusion or exclusion of electors during the roll revision exercise in Bihar last year.

Kumar also noted that not even a single repoll was ordered in the two phases of Bihar Assembly elections in any of the one lakh polling stations.

“Pure electoral roll, including each and every elector as per law, is essential to strengthen democracy and all the elections which will be held on the basis of that electoral roll,” CEC Kumar said.

He said electoral rolls in Bihar were revised amid tight public scrutiny.