Amid protests, Cong changes candidates in 4 seats in MP

The Congress has changed its candidates in four constituencies for the November 17 assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, days after its lists sparked protests at various places in the state.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday morning changed its earlier announced candidates from Sumaoli, Pipariya, Badnagar and Jaora assembly seats.

From Badnagar, the

Congress has now fielded Murli Morwal, whose supporters had staged an aggressive protest and burnt tyres in front of party state chief Kamal Nath’s bungalow in Bhopal. Earlier, the Congress had given the ticket to Rajendra Singh Solanki from this seat.

In Pipariya (SC) of Narmadapuram district, the Congress has replaced Guru Charan Khare with Virendra Belvanshi.

From the Sumawali seat in Morena district, the party has now fielded its sitting legislator Ajab Singh Kushwaha in place of the earlier announced Kuldeep Sikarwar.

Kushwaha had emerged victorious on a Congress ticket during the bypoll after the collapse of the Kamal

Nath government in 2020.

After he was denied a Congress ticket this time, Kushwaha had taken out a protest rally along with his supporters.

The Congress has also changed its candidate from the Jaora seat in Ratlam district, where Himmat Shrimal had been put up earlier.

It has now nominated Virendra Singh Solanki from this seat. Solanki’s supporters had opposed the candidature of Shrimal.

The Congress has already announced candidates for all the 230 seats in the state, while the ruling BJP has declared the names of its candidates for 228 constituencies.

The last date for filing the nomination is October 30.

The polling for the 230-member MP assembly will be held on November

17 and votes will be taken up for counting on December 3.