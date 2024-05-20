Amid heavy rains, Kerala braces for landslides, epidemics

Thiruvananthapuram: With heavy rains continuing to lash several parts of the state, the Kerala government said on Monday that emergency operation centres have been opened in all district collectorates and taluk offices as there is a possibility of landslides and musdlides.



Hospitals have also been put on alert and supplies stocked to handle any eventuality, such as an epidemic outbreak. Special directions have been given to alert tourists who arrive in the state about the rain situation, state Revenue Minister K Rajan said. He stressed the need for strict regulations in hilly areas in the wake of possible landslide threats. “The Disaster Management Authority has warned that there is even the possibility of mudslides on the road due to heavy rains,” he said. Safety boards would be installed in such areas to warn travellers about the threat of a possible landslide, he said.

District collectors have told to impose a night travel ban in hilly areas if necessary, Rajan explained. “The 24x7 Emergency Operation Centres have been opened in all collectorates and taluk offices with the coordination of various departments to tackle all urgent situations,” the revenue minister added. Meanwhile, intense water logging, uprooting of trees, and snapping of electric wires were reported in various places across the state on Monday due to heavy rains.

Health Minister Veena George today said the Health Department has issued a warning to all districts about the possible outbreak of epidemics in the wake of continuing heavy rains.

“Many epidemics are likely to occur due to climate change. Hospitals have been alerted. Instructions have already been given to ensure availability of medicines,” she said in a statement. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) continued to place Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts on “red alert”, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

As per the latest IMD update, Pathanamthitta has been placed on red alert on May 22 also. The IMD on Monday sounded an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, it said.

As heavy rains pose potential hazards, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people to be vigilant. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.