Amid global conflicts, Rajnath calls for embracing Buddhist doctrines

New Delhi: The world should embrace Buddhist doctrines to find solutions to the ongoing conflicts and challenges to the international order, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said at a regional security conclave in Laos on Thursday.

India has always advocated and practised dialogue for resolving complex international issues and its approach to a wide range of international challenges from border disputes to trade agreements, he said with his counterparts from a number of countries, including China’s Dong Jun, listening.

The Defence Minister made the remarks at the conclave of 10-nation ASEAN grouping and some of its dialogue partners, held in Vientiane, the capital city of Laos. “With the world increasingly getting polarised into blocks and camps, leading to increasing strain on the established world order, it is time that the Buddhist doctrines of peaceful co-existence are embraced more closely by all,” he said. “Following these principles, India has always advocated and practised dialogue for resolving complex international issues,” he said.

Singh said India’s commitment to open communication and peaceful negotiation is evident in its approach to a wide range of international challenges, including border disputes. “An open dialogue promotes trust, understanding, and cooperation, laying the foundation for sustainable partnerships.”

“The power of dialogue has always proven effective, yielding tangible results that contribute to stability and harmony on the global stage,” he said at the conclave of ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus) grouping.

Outlining India’s approach towards Indo-Pacific, the defence minister said New Delhi recognises the pivotal role of 10-nation ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) as a cornerstone for peace and prosperity in the region. “In the ongoing discussions on the Code of Conduct, India would like to see a Code that should not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of nations, which are not party to these discussions,” he said.

His comments on the Code of Conduct for the South China Sea came amid various countries in the region pushing for it against the backdrop of China’s increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.

Beijing has strongly been opposing the Code of Conduct.

“The code should be fully consistent with international law, in particular the UN Convention Law of Sea 1982,” Singh said, adding India stands for freedom of navigation and overflight and adherence to international law.

There have been growing global concerns over China’s sweeping claims of sovereignty over all of the South China Sea, a huge source of hydrocarbons.





