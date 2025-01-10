Amid farmers’ stir, Khattar says govt only pushing for their economic security

Chandigarh: Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday emphasised the continuous efforts of both the Union and state governments to improve the economic conditions of farmers.

Speaking at a media interaction in Karnal, he said that both governments have consistently worked towards the welfare of farmers by introducing various schemes aimed at strengthening their financial position. The minister further said that if any issues arise concerning farmers, solutions can be found through dialogue and cooperation. He assured that the central government remains dedicated to addressing such concerns.

The minister shared that the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign is yielding positive results in Haryana, with noticeable improvements in the declining sex ratio. He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the government and the general public to tackle social evils like female foeticide. He stressed that social and religious organisations must take the lead in raising awareness and bringing about a change in societal attitudes.

On the topic of upcoming local body elections, Khattar responded confidently, saying that the BJP takes all elections, big or small, with utmost seriousness. He assured that the party is fully prepared for the elections, which are expected to be concluded by the end of March, following the Delhi elections.

Khattar also inaugurated three projects under the Smart City Karnal initiative, which collectively cost approximately Rs 59 crore. Among the key projects was the inauguration of an Indoor Sports Complex, which was built at a cost of about Rs 44 crore. Agencies