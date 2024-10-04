Amid diplomatic reshuffle, Bangladesh recalls envoy from India

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s interim government has recalled five envoys, including its high commissioner in New Delhi, as it carried out a second phase of reshuffle in the diplomatic service alongside the domestic administration, an official said on Thursday.

The interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus as the Chief Adviser has asked Bangladesh’s envoys in India, Brussels, Canberra, Lisbon, and the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York to return immediately and report to the foreign ministry here as part of the latest reshuffle.

“The recalling of the envoys is part of a government decision under which our High Commissioner to India, Mustafizur Rahman, has been asked to return to the foreign ministry in Dhaka,” an

official said on Thursday, preferring anonymity.