Amid Covid alert to states, Himachal gears up for Christmas & New Year celebrations

Shimla: Amid the Union Health Ministry advisory on emerging the Covid situation, Himachal Pradesh is gearing-up to handle the rush of tourists during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.



Most hotels in the state, particularly the hill destinations of Shimla, Kullu-Manali, Dharamshala, McLeodganj, Dalhousie and Chail are either packed or are receiving daily inquiries for the advance booking.

The tourist industry was the worst hit during the Covid time and this summer, the state has seen a huge footfall of the tourists. The home stays and guest houses in the peripheral suburban towns are the new destinations for the tourists looking for calm and serene places away from the urban centres.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed the officers of the state to ensure fool proof arrangements to facilitate the tourists visiting so that they enjoy their stay in the state without any inconvenience.

The Chief Minister asked the Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with the senior officers of the government to make adequate arrangements for the smooth flow of tourists. He said that special arrangements must be made for ensuring a hassle-free movement of tourist vehicles particularly in major tourist destinations of the state.

Sukhu said that the HPTDC owned hotels must also get ready to welcome the guests so that they carry home good memories about the state.

He said that the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police must prepare a proper traffic plan to avoid traffic jams, so as to avoid inconvenience to the tourists and other commuters. Adequate parking slots and spaces must also be earmarked at major tourist destinations so that ample parking area is available for the parking of the tourist vehicles.

The Chief Minister urged the tourists visiting the state to follow the COVID-19 protocol and wear a face mask as a precautionary measure keeping in view the increasing number of cases being reported in several countries.

He said that proper law and order must be maintained and additional police must be deployed in places with high flow of tourists so that peace and tranquility of the state can be maintained.