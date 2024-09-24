Amid concerns, Adityanath orders strict action against food adulteration

Lucknow: In response to alarming incidents of food adulteration across the country, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed state authorities to take strict and immediate action against those tampering with food products.

During a high-level meeting on Tuesday, the CM emphasised the need for a thorough investigation into food establishments like hotels, dhabas and restaurants, calling for amending existing rules to ensure the public’s health and safety. The directive comes after reports surfaced of food items such as juice, lentils and bread being contaminated with human waste and other unsanitary substances. Adityanath condemned these incidents as “gruesome” and warned that such malicious actions have severe consequences for public health.

“These acts of food adulteration with inedible or harmful substances are unacceptable and pose a significant threat to the health of the common man. Strict and immediate measures must be taken to prevent such incidents in Uttar Pradesh,” he said. To combat the issue, Adityanath ordered a statewide campaign aimed at verifying and inspecting all food-related establishments. A joint team comprising the Food Safety and Drug Administration, the police and local administration will oversee this operation. The CM stressed that the campaign should be carried out swiftly, with a focus on ensuring food safety and hygiene across the state. Additionally, the verification of all employees working at these establishments — including operators, proprietors and managers — will be under the scanner. Adityanath insisted that the names and addresses of key personnel be prominently displayed at every food establishment to ensure accountability.

The CM also highlighted the need to update the Food Safety and Standards Act to accommodate new safety measures. “We must amend existing laws to ensure that they are practical and effective in addressing these issues” he said.