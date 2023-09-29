American woman searches for her Indian roots in Lucknow

Lucknow:A 26-years old American woman has traveled all the way from the United States of America to Lucknow in search of her roots. Mahogany Emberkai is a determined woman who has faced significant trauma in her life.



Mahogany shared her story with Millennium Post. She recounted how, at the age of three and a half in the year 2000, she was discovered at Charbagh Railway Station and subsequently placed in Leelavati Bal Griha.

‘In 2002, when I was five, I was adopted by Carol, a US citizen who subjected me to mental and physical abuse, causing significant trauma,’ she said.

‘After Carol’s passing in 2016, I found some records and decided to search for my roots.’ When asked why she didn’t report the abuse to authorities, she explained her fear of retaliation and potentially ending up in an even worse situation.

Currently working as a Café Manager in Minnesota, USA, Mahogany has visited Leelawati Bal Griha and Charbagh Railway station in hopes of finding information about her birth parents, but her search has been unsuccessful. She mentioned that the Lucknow District Probationary Officer has met with her and plans to post her childhood photograph to see if anyone recognises her.

Additionally, she reported the matter to the women’s powerline, which may activate District Magistrate’s office.

Despite the challenges of finding her roots two decades later, Mahogany remains hopeful that someone will read her story and provide valuable information.

She also expressed her intention to meet with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in pursuit of her quest, appreciating his efforts in women’s empowerment. Thankfully, Mahogany has the support of friends like Christopher during this journey, although she acknowledged that it has been financially demanding.

Describing herself as determined, Mahogany expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support she has received from the people of Lucknow.

A district administration official acknowledged the difficulty in tracing her roots due to the scarcity of records, particularly given that the case dates back 20 years to a time when information technology was less advanced than it is today.