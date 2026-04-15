Ambedkar stood for women empowerment: Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that B R Ambedkar was not only concerned about the upliftment of the marginalised sections but was also a strong advocate of women’s empowerment and education.



He believed that education is the key to making women self-reliant, Saini said while addressing a state-level programme in Panchkula on Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

The chief minister further said the social reformer showed the true path of life to lost and misguided humanity during his time, and it is our responsibility to preserve and uphold his legacy.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said Ambedkar’s role was not limited to the framing of the Constitution, but he also gave a new direction to the fight for social justice, equality and rights.

Saini and Meghwal launched a scathing attack on the Congress and alleged that Ambedkar was subjected to disrespect by the grand old party.

Despite being such a great leader who was architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb was repeatedly subjected to political neglect and disrespect by the then ruling Congress party, both Saini and Meghwal said.

Saini said that in 1946, during the formation of the Constituent Assembly, the Congress tried its best to prevent him from entering it. However, Babasaheb reached there through his talent and struggle. Even then, he was never truly accepted by the Congress leadership, the chief minister said.

He further alleged that it was unfortunate that even as the law minister of the country, Ambedkar was kept away from key decisions and committees.

His role was limited in crucial matters like foreign policy, defence and national importance; his demand for setting up a commission for the rights of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes was also not taken seriously by the Congress government, Saini said.

He further said the biggest injustice was done when his most revolutionary social reform, the Hindu Code Bill, was deliberately delayed, diluted and eventually shelved by the Congress. Despite repeated assurances, it was not implemented, which was a major betrayal, he added.

The chief minister said that in 1951, Babasaheb was compelled to resign from the Cabinet.

At that time, he had said that his resignation was not due to any desire for position, but because he refused to compromise on principles, Saini said.