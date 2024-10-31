Ambassador of China to India attends MCCI event

Kolkata: Xu Feihong, Ambassador of China to India said on Wednesday that this year, Chinese Embassy and Consulates in India have issued over 2.40 lakh visas , 80 per cent of which were business visas which shows the vitality and economic trade exchanges between the two countries.

“ China’s economy has grown by 5.2 per cent in 2023 and having the world’s biggest market, there is enormous scope for India’s high-quality products in China. He hoped that India will lift restrictions on investment and government procurement so that both the countries can benefit from free trade,” Feihong said addressing a special session on Doing Business with China’ organised by MCCI.

He hoped that by removing visa restrictions and starting direct flight would have significant effect on the bilateral relation between the two Asian Giants. In 2024, the number of Chinese outbound tourists is expected to reach 130 million and he hoped that India would get a part of this traffic.

Amit Saraogi, President, MCCI said that India-China both have huge investment opportunities abounded in numerous areas like manufacturing and textile industry, science and technology, bio-technology, etc. India and China need to work together to identify new areas of cooperation for adding momentum.