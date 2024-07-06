Amarwara bypolls: Only Modi govt has paid respect to tribal freedom heroes, says MP CM

bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said that if anyone has paid respect to the tribal freedom heroes who fought for the country’s independence, it is the Narendra Modi government.



CM Yadav made this statement while addressing an election rally in Surla Khapa village of Amarwara Scheduled Tribe reserved Assembly constituency of Chhindwara district, where bypolls are to be held on July 10 which was necessitated after the resignation of Congress MLA Kamlesh Shah. Shah, a loyalist of Congress leader Kamal Nath, joined the BJP during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Shah is contesting the by-elections on a BJP ticket.

During the election campaign, CM Yadav held whirlwind election rallies in the Amarwara constituency and held meetings with the representatives of various communities. “Bhagwan Birsa Munda who fought for the country’s independence against the British, has been honoured by the Narendra Modi-led government only”, CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister also said that it is only the BJP government that has respected the tribal freedom fighter, Tantya Mama, by naming a university after him. He also said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP has worked to give respect to all sections of society and done the job of honouring freedom fighters, heroes and great men of all communities.

Taking a dig at former CM Nath, the CM said the Congress leader had been MP from the Chhindwara seat for decades, he did not have a meal at a tribal home or even drink water in any tribal home. During his visit to Chhindwara, CM visited a tribal home and took a meal.

Accusing Congress, CM Yadav said that it took the name of tribals but did not pay honour to the community in its 70 years of reign. The CM claimed that the BJP would register a historic victory in the bypolls as the party snatched the lone Congress seat of Chhindwara in the recently held Parliamentary elections with the blessings of the people, which he called the party’s biggest win.

Congress has fielded Dheeran Shah from the Amarwara seat in the bypolls. The Chief Minister said the BJP has won all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state with the trust and blessings of all sections of the society in the recently concluded general elections.