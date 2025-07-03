Amarnath yatris on way to shrine get warm reception from locals

Srinagar: Local authorities gave a warm welcome to the first batch of Amarnath yatra pilgrims at several places in Kashmir, as hundreds of them turned up at in the valley Wednesday.

The first batch of 5,892 yatris was flagged off from the yatra base camp in Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Upon their arrival in the Kashmir valley, the pilgrims’ convoys received a rousing welcome from the administration, and the locals, in Kulgam, Anantnag, and Srinagar districts, officials said.

The pilgrims reached the valley through the Navyug tunnel in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, where they were welcomed by the South Kashmir Range deputy inspector general of police and Kulgam deputy commissioner.

BJP leader Ravindra Raina was also among those who welcomed the yatris with garlands, flower bouquets, sweets, and flower petals.

The convoys left separately for the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps, from where they will leave for the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine early Thursday.

The pilgrims were also hailed at Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam, and Nowgam area of the city, while they were on their way to the base camps, officials said.

The 38-day pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine will commence on Thursday from the valley via the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district, and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The yatra will conclude on August 9.

More than 3.31 lakh devotees have registered so far for this year’s Amarnath Yatra.