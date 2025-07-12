Amarnath Yatra: Indian Army launches Op Shiva

Jammu: The Indian Army has launched Operation Shiva as part of a multi-tier security setup to secure the ongoing Amarnath Yatra deploying 8,500 troops and a counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) grid on the twin routes to the cave shrine, an official on Friday said.

The 38-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high shrine commenced on July 3 from the valley via twin tracks — the traditional 48-kilometre-long Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The yatra will conclude on August 9.

“The Indian Army has launched Operation Shiva in close coordination with the civil administration and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the Amarnath Yatra,” said defence spokesperson.