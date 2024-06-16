‘Amaravati development works will be completed in 30 months’

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana on Sunday said here that the Amaravati capital city development works will be completed in two-and-a-half years’ time.



Narayana said the state capital of Amaravati will be developed as one of the top five capital cities in the world and that the plans devised in the past will be implemented to meet this target.

“In the coming two-and-a-half years’ time, we will complete the development works of state capital Amaravati,” Narayana said, speaking to reporters after assuming office at the state secretariat.

According to the minister, all development work initiated in the capital

has involved the Singapore government, especially in designing the city in such a way that all districts will benefit financially.

He said that Singapore, China, Japan, Russia, Malaysia, and other countries were visited to craft the best designs for Amaravati.

Narayana said tenders worth Rs 48,000 crore were called in the past to ensure that all amenities are made available in the majority

of the area in the capital and that bills of Rs 9,000 crore were already paid.

He further said that these works included the construction of the residential quarters of bureaucrats, legislators and others, which were completed up to 90 per cent.