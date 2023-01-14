Aman Arora takes charge of Printing & Stationary Min

Chandigarh: Punjab Information and Public Relations, New & Renewable Energy and Housing & Urban Development Minister Aman Arora on Friday assumed the charge of one more department as Minister of Printing and Stationery. After assuming the charge, Aman Arora reviewed the functioning of the Printing and Stationery department with Principal Secretary VK Meena, Controller Puneet Goel and other officials of the department.



Emphasizing the need to revamp the printing facility by adopting the latest technologies and ramping up digital infrastructure to keep pace with changing times, Aman Arora asked the department officials to ensure that all printing stationery works of the state government should be executed by the department itself.