Aman Arora interacts with CII, others to explore new job avenues

Chandigarh: To bridge the gap between skilled manpower and industry requirements in the state, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora interacted with representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and other Industry Associations here at PEDA Complex on Friday.

Addressing the key players of the industry, Aman Arora said that the main objective of this interaction was to get familiarise with the job requirements and other issues of the industry so that pool of skilled manpower could be developed for the industry, besides generating suitable job opportunities for the youth of Punjab.