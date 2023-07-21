Aman Arora implores cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh AFPI

Chandigarh: Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister, Aman Arora on Thursday awarded “Academic Torch” to 14 Cadets of



the 12th Batch of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (AFPI), SAS Nagar (Mohali) for securing 85% marks or above in the class 12th half yearly examinations in school.

The initiative was taken to boost their morale for final exams.

Quoting “Even the sky is not the limit,”, Aman Arora during interaction with cadets motivated them to work harder to realise their dreams.

“You all have come this far by chasing your dreams to be an officer in the Armed Forces, which is the most gallant, reputed and decorated field. Just keep hustling and never give up on your dreams,” he implored.

During his maiden visit to the Institute, the Cabinet Minister along with Director Employment Generation Department, Deepti Uppal took a tour to the campus

to review the infrastructure and facilities being provided to the Cadets in the Institute.

Meanwhile, the Minister inspected the infrastructural facilities including Shooting Range, Swimming Pool, Tennis Court and other play grounds to ensure that needful can be done wherever required. He said that Chief Minister S. Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government is committed to fulfil the aspirations of youth, who want to join Defence Services.

Director of Maharaja Ranjit Singh AFPI Major General Ajay H. Chauhan (Retd.) apprised the Cabinet Minister that a total of 217 cadets of this Institute have joined National Defence

Academy (NDA) and other Service Academies, of which, 141 cadets have been commissioned as Officers in Defence Services (Army-109, Navy-13 and Air Force-19). With the selection rate of 52 per cent the Institute is the most successful of its kind across the country.

He further informed that 38 Cadets have cleared

the various UPSC examinations of NDA-1, CDS & AFCAT.

These cadets are presently undergoing Services Selection Board (SSB). Till date 07 cadets have cleared the SSB while remaining cadets are awaiting SSB call up.