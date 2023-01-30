Aman Arora hands over appointment letters to 19 JEs

Chandigarh: Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora on Monday handed over appointment letters to 19 junior engineers (Civil) at PUDA Bhawan, SAS Nagar (Mohali).

While congratulating the newly-recruited officials, he said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has been making concerted efforts to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state and over 26,000 jobs in the government sector have been provided in just its 10-month regime.