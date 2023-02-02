Aman Arora gives energy conservation awards

Chandigarh: In a bid to ensure a clean and green environment for the people by promoting energy conservation in the state, Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora on Thursday felicitated government and private sector entities with State Energy Conservation Awards at Confederation of Indian Industrialists Northern Region Headquarters here.

Addressing the State Level Energy Conservation Day and Award function organised by Punjab Energy Development Agency, Arora said that Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government is making concerted efforts to make Punjab carbon neutral state and energy conservation is the focus area to abate greenhouse gas emission to save the environment.