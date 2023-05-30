Aman Arora felicitates students

Chandigarh/ Sunam Udham Singh Wala: Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Tuesday felicitated as many as 300 students, including five meritorious students of government schools of Sunam assembly constituency for excelling board exams. These students have excelled in the examinations of the fifth, eighth, matriculation and senior secondary level exams.

While addressing the students at Shaheed Udham Singh Government College Sunam, Arora said that these students have set an example by bringing laurels. He said that under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann, Punjab government has been taking steps in the direction of imparting world-class educational facilities in the government schools of the state.