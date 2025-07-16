Aman Arora exposes hypocrisy of previous regimes on sacrilege

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Punjab President and Cabinet minister Aman Arora said Punjab government took a historic step to safeguard religious sentiments by bringing the Punjab Prevention of Offences against Holy Scripture(s) Bill, 2025 against sacrilege, while lambasting the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress regime for their inaction in sacrilege cases.

During the discussion on the Bill in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, Aman Arora underlined the failure of previous governments, including the Akali-BJP and Congress regimes, to deliver justice in sacrilege cases, particularly the 2015 Bargari, Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan incidents, which involved the desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Highlighting the hypocrisy of Congress party, Aman Arora stated that despite the constitution of multiple Special Investigation Teams (SITs) and commissions by previous regimes, none had named the Badals as accused in sacrilege cases. However, after the AAP came to power in Punjab, a thorough investigation was initiated. A SIT led by ADGP LK Yadav submitted a comprehensive challan of over 7,000 pages, naming former Chief Minister Late Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, and others as accused. The case is currently pending in the Court of Faridkot Additional Sessions Judge.

The Badals, who claim to be guardians of Sikh faith, did nothing when Guru Granth Sahib Ji’s sanctity was violated. Even SAD govt sent a weak Bill to the Centre in 2016, which was rejected because it only protected one scripture. Now, they have the audacity to question our govt’s sincerity, said Arora.