Aman Arora appointed AAP’s Pb chief

Chandigarh: In a significant organizational shift, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appointed Aman Arora as the Punjab Party President and Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi as the Working President.

Arora, a two-time MLA from Sunam and a cabinet minister in the Punjab government, is a prominent Hindu leader known for his inclusive approach and dynamic leadership. He won his seat in the 2022 Assembly elections with the highest margin in the state.

Kalsi is the MLA from Batala and has also emerged as a dedicated party leader.

AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann extended their heartfelt congratulations to Arora and Kalsi.