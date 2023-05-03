Along with double-engine, a third engine is required for development, says Yogi

Without taking the name of Mukhtar Ansari, the mafia-turned-politician, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that those who brought Mau’s law and order on ‘wheelchairs’ during festivals are now moving on wheelchairs in the double-engine government themselves.

“Now, we need a third engine to speed up development,” Yogi said on Wednesday.

Ansari belongs to Mau and was a Legislator from the Mau Assembly constituency. He carried a Robinhood image in this region as he has been able to cultivate a public image as a benevolent politician who helps the poor and marginalised communities. At present, he is incarcerated in Banda jail and is confined to a wheelchair.

Starting his campaign for the second phase of the civic body elections in the state from Mau, the Chief Minister said: “This is the same district where Ramlila could not be organized and where the SP and BSP allowed these professional criminals and mafia to create chaos. Since the double-engine government assumed power in Uttar Pradesh, these professional criminals can now be seen on wheelchairs.”

Lambasting the SP and BSP governments for turning Ballia—the land of revolutions, into a land of ‘curfew’, the Chief Minister said: “Instead of giving a pen in the hands of the youth, the then government turned them into rioters.

Appealing to the people the CM said that for overall development without any discrimination, a third engine is also necessary.

Listing the development works, the CM emphasised that the double-engine government has run many programmes in Mau: “Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), 17,655 houses were approved in this district alone. Under the PM SVANidhi Yojana, the work of giving interest-free loans to 8,930 street vendors was done. The double engine government is giving the benefit of Rs 12,000 annual pension facility to 12407 destitute women, 11809 differently-abled and 12,633 elderly people.”