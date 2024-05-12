Allu Arjun booked for alleged poll code violation

Nandyala: The Andhra Pradesh Police booked a case against Telugu actor Allu Arjun here for alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct during the silent period in the run-up to polls, said an official on Sunday.

Nandyala district superintendent of police K Raghuveera Reddy said Arjun allegedly came in a rally to Nandyala YSRCP Assembly constituency candidate S Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy’s home on Saturday.

The case was registered on Saturday under IPC Section 188, he said.