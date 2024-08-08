‘Allow indexation benefits for savings such as stocks, fixed deposits’

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said the government’s proposal of giving individuals the option to choose between two tax rates for long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on properties is not enough and it should also allow indexation benefits for other forms of savings such as stocks and fixed deposits.

Professionals’ Congress Chairman Praveen Chakravarty accused the government of “betraying” the middle and salaried class in the Union Budget through the removal of indexation and higher taxes on their savings and investment gains.

“On 23rd July, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the government’s budget in Parliament. We welcomed certain aspects but we strongly opposed many parts of the budget. We welcomed the fact that the FM took some ideas from the Congress party’s manifesto such as the employment linked incentive (ELI) scheme, the Apprenticeship Act and removing Angel tax,” Chakravarty said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters here. Among other things, we strongly opposed what the finance did to the middle class and salaried professionals, he said. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi in his response to the Budget in Parliament categorically said that this was a “betrayal of the middle class” through removal of indexation and higher taxes on their savings and investment gains, Chakravarty pointed out.