Alliance with Shiv Sena time-tested friendship: PM
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the BJP’s alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra as a time-tested friendship, bound by common ideals and a shared vision for India’s development.
Modi made these remarks when members of Parliament from the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP called on him.
The newly elected MPs from Maharashtra congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his third
consecutive term in office and extended best wishes for his future endeavours.
Next Story