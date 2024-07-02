Alliance with Shiv Sena time-tested friendship: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described the BJP’s alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra as a time-tested friendship, bound by common ideals and a shared vision for India’s development.

Modi made these remarks when members of Parliament from the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP called on him.

The newly elected MPs from Maharashtra congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his third

consecutive term in office and extended best wishes for his future endeavours.