Alleged misbehavior by BJP workers disrupts Vande Bharat inaugural run

Meerut: On the inaugural day of the Vande Bharat Express running from Meerut to Lucknow, an unfortunate incident marred the celebrations when a young girl, a YouTube influencer, was allegedly misbehaved with and her brother was slapped by individuals claiming to be BJP workers. The incident took place shortly after the train, flagged off virtually by PM Modi from Delhi, commenced its journey. The altercation reportedly began when the girl, identified as Tanya, was on her way to procure food items from her cabin. She was stopped by a man who allegedly identified himself as a BJP worker, stating, “This is BJP’s cabin. You cannot go from here.” However, this escalated the situation, with the girl alleging that she was pushed and her brother, Divyansh, was slapped during the confrontation.

As tensions flared, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) intervened to control the situation. Senior railway officials, who were present on the train due to the high-profile nature of the journey, were immediately informed of the incident. According to Divyansh, the police on board sided with the BJP workers. Initial investigations revealed that several YouTube influencers, including Divyansh and Tanya, had been invited by the railways to document the train’s inauguration. The altercation allegedly intensified when a BJP worker commented on the video-shooting, asking, “How many videos will you make?” This led to a verbal spat, which quickly escalated into a physical confrontation. Northern Railway officials stated that a written complaint was sought from the siblings, but they did not provide a formal complaint or video evidence. Furthermore, they reportedly disembarked at the next station without informing anyone, adding complexity to the investigation.