Allegations on transparency of selection process baseless: HPSC

Chandigarh: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has taken cognizance of the fact that a false and misleading narrative is being propagated in recent days regarding its functioning.

An HPSC spokesperson said the Commission has been constituted under Article 315 of the Constitution of India and has been entrusted with the constitutional responsibility of conducting examinations for appointments to state services.

The spokesperson said all recruitments carried out by the Commission have successfully withstood judicial scrutiny, which itself is a testimony to the transparency and fairness of the selection process adopted by the Commission.

All representations, complaints, and suggestions received by the Commission are duly examined and necessary action is taken wherever required. In addition, complete information related to the selection process is made available in the public domain.

It was further clarified that the comments being circulated regarding the quality of education in connection with the Chairman of the Commission are completely false, frivolous and misleading.

Such narratives are being deliberately spread by certain vested interests with the intention of tarnishing the image of the Commission.