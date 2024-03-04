Allegations of obscene video: BJP MP Rawat withdraws candidature

LUCKNOW: In a surprising turn of events, BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat has withdrawn his candidature from the Barabanki seat in Uttar Pradesh following the circulation of an alleged obscene video purportedly featuring him.



Rawat, the incumbent MP from Barabanki, was among the candidates listed in the BJP’s initial list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The controversy erupted soon after his nomination when a video surfaced online, allegedly depicting Rawat in a compromising situation with a woman of foreign nationality.

Denying the authenticity of the video, the Barabanki MP swiftly filed a police report, asserting the footage to be fabricated and aimed at besmirching his reputation. The incident comes against the backdrop of the BJP’s recent announcement on February 2, unveiling its initial slate of 195 candidates for the impending Lok Sabha polls, which notably included 34 ministerial figures.

With Rawat’s voluntary withdrawal from the electoral race, the political landscape in Barabanki undergoes a significant shift, leaving the constituency’s future representation uncertain.