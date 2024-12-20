Allegation of abuse against K'taka Minister Laxmi: BJP leader C T Ravi booked, arrested

Belagavi (Karnataka): Karnataka BJP MLC C T Ravi was arrested after an FIR was registered against him, for allegedly using a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on Thursday, police said.

He was taken into the police van from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Based on the complaint filed by the Minister, a case was registered against the former BJP national general secretary under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said.

Ravi will be brought to Bengaluru and produced before the People's representatives' court on Friday morning, official and BJP sources said.

While Ravi has denied the allegation calling it "false" and staged a protest, Congress leaders said Hebbalkar has made a complaint to the Legislative Council Chairman.

There was a high drama on the last day of the winter session of Karnataka legislature here on Thursday, with Woman and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar accusing C T Ravi of using a derogatory word against her in the Legislative Council.

When reporters asked her about the incident outside the House, Hebbalkar merely said, "I'm pained...." Earlier, claiming to be supporters of Hebbalkar a group of people from Belagavi angrily approached towards Ravi within the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha premises, but were stopped by the security staff. Some even staged a protest against Ravi outside, and were whisked away by police.

According to Congress leaders, Ravi allegedly used the derogatory word several times against Hebbalkar during an altercation between them, after the House was adjourned shortly earlier in the day, by Chairman Horatti, following an uproar over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar.

Purported derogatory comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by some members are said to have triggered a heated exchange between the two. However, it is not clear whether it was Ravi who commented on Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters, Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah said the incident happened after the Chairman adjourned the House, and that he was standing two rows behind Hebbalkar then.

There was a war of words between Hebbalkar and Ravi, and as she made certain comments against him, he used derogatory word against her, he said. "I initially couldn't believe that an MLC could use such a word and waited for confirmation. He could be heard using that word and walking out. Later Hebbalkar herself came and told a few of us about it, with pain."

"We have complained to the Chairman and sought his expulsion. The Chairman has assured action after verifying audio and video," Yathindra, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, said.

The issue triggered a noise in the Legislative Assembly too, of which Hebbalkar is a member, Speaker U T Khader referred the matter to the Privileges Committee, as BJP members boycotted.

Meanwhile, responding to a question on the allegation Ravi said, "Her allegations are false, let the audio and videos get verified, I will speak after that. I won't say anything now. This is not the right time to answer this question. I'm not someone who will abuse someone personally. I have not abused her, I don't know why she felt that way. I haven't said anything to her. I haven't made any personal comments against her, as she is claiming," he added.

Later, Ravi staged a protest with his BJP colleagues alleging that there was an attempt to attack him in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, based on a false allegation, and termed it as "goonda raj".

"If I have used such derogatory words, show it. There should be a police investigation. Laxmi Hebbalkar is making false allegations and on her instigation people came shouting slogans in favour of her and against me," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "He (Ravi) used a filthier word to Laxmi Hebbalkar, a Minister in my cabinet, and it amounts to a criminal offence," he said.

CM also said, "Everyone is saying that he used the word ten times, I don't know, I was not there. Council members told me Ravi used a filthy word. Laxmi is pained, it is in a way sexual harassment against her." As Hebbalkar approached with a complaint, Horatti asked Council secretariat staff to check the video and audio.

However, according to official sources, the recording team informed him that they had stopped recording when the incident happened, as the House was adjourned.

The Chairman later said he heard Hebbalkar and Congress MLCs Umashree, Balkis Banu, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, and Nagaraj Yadav, who gave their statements accusing Ravi of using a derogatory word.

He said, later, Ravi also met him and said that he had not used any derogatory word as being alleged, but claimed he only told her that she was "frustrated".

Before adjourning the House 'sine die' Chairman said, "In my long political career, I never come across such an incident where derogatory terms were used inside the house by members. I believe no woman will falsely complain publicly alleging derogatory words were used against her. However, I request the complainant and the accused to introspect. Being elected representatives we need to be the role models."