Alld HC Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav set to retire amid stalled impeachment

Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, whose purported remarks against Muslims at a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) event had triggered widespread outrage, is set to retire on Wednesday, with impeachment proceedings initiated against him remaining inconclusive.

The High Court will hold a full court reference to mark his retirement, formally closing a tenure that came under intense scrutiny in its final phase.

Justice Yadav was appointed an additional judge in December 2019 and elevated as a permanent judge in March 2021. However, he drew national attention in December 2024 after delivering a speech at a VHP legal cell event that sparked criticism for remarks concerning religion and minority communities.

The speech was widely condemned for the use of a “derogatory slur” against Muslims and comments contrasting Hindu and Muslim practices, including references to polygamy, triple talaq and animal slaughter. The remarks prompted sharp reactions from legal experts, civil society and political leaders, many of whom called for his removal, alleging conduct unbecoming of a constitutional court judge.

Soon after, senior advocate Kapil Sibal announced plans to initiate impeachment proceedings in the Rajya Sabha. Reports indicated that over 50 MPs had signed the notice — the minimum required to begin the process — citing allegations of hate speech and bias.

However, procedural hurdles, including issues with signature verification, stalled the motion. Despite months passing, it was never formally admitted.

Parallel efforts within the judiciary also saw limited progress. A group of senior advocates had written to Sanjiv Khanna seeking action, and the Supreme Court collegium briefly considered an in-house inquiry, which was later halted, citing parliamentary jurisdiction. AGENCIES