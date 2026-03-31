Alld HC: Interfaith live-in relationship not ‘offence’

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has held that an interfaith live-in relationship is neither prohibited nor an offence under any law, while granting protection to a couple facing threats from the woman’s family.

Allowing a petition filed by Kajal Prajapati and her Muslim partner from Sonbhadra, Justice Vivek Kumar Singh observed that merely being in an interfaith relationship does not deprive individuals of their fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

“No discrimination can be made on the basis of caste, creed, sex or religion,” the court said. The couple had approached the court seeking protection from the woman’s family, claiming that their pleas to police had gone unheeded.

The state government’s counsel informed the court that the petitioners are majors and no FIR has been registered against them for living together. The court said the petitioners are at liberty to approach the police for redressal of their grievances in case any harm is caused to them. It further directed police to examine the matter and the age of the petitioners. “Police must act in accordance with the law if they find any substance in the allegations of the petitioners.”