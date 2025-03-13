Alld HC allows painting of Sambhal mosque

Prayagraj: In a significant decision, the Allahabad High Court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out the painting and lighting of the historic Jama Masjid in Sambhal ahead of Ramadan. The court has granted ASI a week to complete the work.

The directive came during a hearing on Wednesday, following a petition demanding the renovation of the mosque. Earlier, on March 11, the court had deferred the matter to March 12 after ASI submitted its inspection report. The report stated that the mosque did not require repainting but noted the presence of dirt and overgrown bushes on the premises. ASI also submitted photographs as evidence. The court then instructed ASI to clean the mosque and remove the bushes. Both the Muslim and Hindu sides had sought time to file objections and affidavits regarding the ASI report. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court had postponed the verdict to March 12. However, in Wednesday’s proceedings, the court ruled in favor of allowing the painting and illumination of the mosque in preparation for Ramadan.

The issue of Jama Masjid’s maintenance has been sensitive since November 24, 2024, when a survey of the mosque led to tensions and unrest. Since then, additional police forces have been deployed at the site, and security remains tight, with officials continuously monitoring the situation.