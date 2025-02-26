Allahbadia told cops he committed 'mistake' by making controversial remarks

Mumbai: Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, whose crass remarks on a YouTube show kicked up a row, has said in his statement before the Maharashtra Cyber that he committed a "mistake" by making controversial comments, officials said.

The Maharashtra Cyber and the Mumbai police are investigating Allahbadia's controversial remarks made on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show "India's Got Latent".

Allahbadia made crude comments about parents and sex, leading to widespread backlash and multiple FIRs.

On Monday, Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani, also a YouTuber, appeared separately before the Maharashtra Cyber to record their statements in the case of obscenity it has registered against them and others, an official said.

"In his statement, Allahbadia admitted that he made a mistake by making controversial comments on the YouTube show, for which he is being criticised," he said.

The social media influencer also admitted that he made a mistake by using specific words in his comments during the show, the official said.

Allahbadia also told the officials that Samay Raina was his friend and he had gone to the show only for the latter, the official said, adding he also claimed that he did not charge anything to attend the show.

The Maharashtra Cyber on Tuesday recorded the statement of social media influencer Apoorva Makhija in connection with the "India's Got Latent" controversy, an official said.

Makhija is among the persons named in the obscenity case registered with the Maharashtra Cyber.

The authorities have also summoned actor Rakhi Sawant on February 27, who had appeared in the show as a guest, the official said.

The Maharashtra Cyber is yet to record the statement of Samay Raina, the official said.

The Assam police are also investigating an obscenity case against Allahbadia and others.